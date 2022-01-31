BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County could save between $88 million and $146 million annually by phasing out certain positions, enacting multiple green initiatives and consolidating some operations, creating a more efficient, greener government, according to a new report.

County officials on Monday released the first comprehensive efficiency review of county government, conducted by the national consulting firm Public Works, LLC.

The 446-page report makes 150 recommendations that could save up to $732 million over the next five years.

“As leaders, I believe we have a responsibility to look in the mirror and find ways to improve both the quality of our services and the efficiency with which those services are provided,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. “This new report confirms that Baltimore County is on the right track in our work to modernize and streamline our government, even as we continue to innovate, save taxpayer dollars and fulfill our commitment to building the responsible and accountable government the people of Baltimore County deserve.”

Olszewski’s office said the county started work on 44% of the recommendations provided in the report.

Among the findings, the county could save money and reach some of its sustainability goals by creating a highway wildflower program, maximizing telework for county employees to reduce the government’s energy footprint and converting the county’s fleet to electric vehicles to reduce emissions.

The report also recommends a series of staffing changes to cut costs, such as phasing out certain jobs, civilianizing positions in the police department and reducing the frequency of the Comprehensive Zoning Map Process.

The county could also grow revenues consolidating parking operations, finding partners organizations to subsidize the Towson Loop free bus service, and streamlining the approval process for external funding sources such as grants and government appropriations.

The full report can be read here.

In February 2021, Public Works, LLC began an assessment of both the county government and the Baltimore County Public School System. An efficiency review of the school system were released in September.

The reviews were overseen by Baltimore County’s Office of Government Reform and Strategic Initiatives, an office created by Olszewski in December 2018.

“We thank Public Works, LLC along with department heads and senior staff who worked collaboratively on this effort. This first-ever comprehensive countywide review supports our strategic goals to become a more efficient, effective and transparent government,” said the office’s director, Elisabeth Sachs.