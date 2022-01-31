BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Black Keys are hitting the road for the first time since 2019, and the Dropout Boogie Tour will bring the rock duo to Merriweather Post Pavilion this July.
Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney are coming up on the one-year anniversary of their 10th studio album, "Delta Kream," featuring covers of hill country blue songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.
In September, Auerbach and Carney announced a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their seventh album, "El Camino," which includes singles "Lonely Boy" and "Gold on the Ceiling." The release won Grammys for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album.
The Black Keys are coming to Columbia on July 25, along with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal.
The band is holding an exclusive fan club presale on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.