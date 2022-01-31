BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bomb threat on Monday led Bowie State University to close its campus and issue a shelter-in-place order, authorities said.

Bomb technicians with the Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland State Police and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office are sweeping the campus in search of explosives, the fire marshal’s office said.

Bowie State is among at least six historically Black colleges and universities that were targeted by such threats, which disrupted campus operations and led to law enforcement investigations, according to a CNN report.

The university said it made the decisions to close the campus, and to ask students, faculty and staff to shelter in place in response to information provided by Prince George’s County Police.

“Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus,” the university said.

OSFM Bomb Technicians and explosive detection K9s are assisting @BowieState PD with a telephonic bomb threat. We are being assisted by @MDSP, @PGFDNews. K9s will conduct sweeps of buildings and if discovered, mitigate any devices. This is reported bomb threat ONLY at this time. pic.twitter.com/J1MBoeeDpn — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 31, 2022

The university said all classes and office functions will be conducted virtually rather than in-person as authorities investigate the bomb threat.

The fire marshal’s office said bomb-sniffing dogs and explosives experts are on site, searching for signs of explosives and clearing buildings on campus.

Bomb threats were reported at a handful of other schools, including Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University and Delaware State University, CNN reports.

This marks the second time this month HBCUs have been targeted by bomb threats after at least three schools received similar threats Jan. 5, according to CNN.