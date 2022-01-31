BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brew Brothers, a brewpub offering two dozen local craft beers and a large video wall to watch sports, is set to open near the Caesars Sportsbook in the Horseshoe Casino on Thursday, the casino announced.
The bar and restaurant boasts four video walls with screen sizes of up to 108 inches. The monitors can be formatted to show 58 separate game broadcasts at one time, according to a release.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Presents Memorial Citations In Honor Of Baltimore's 3 Fallen Firefighters
In addition to pub grub staples like burgers, wings, specialty pizzas and tacos, the menu will boast 24 beers from five local breweries — DuClaw Brewing Company, Union Craft Brewing Company, Checkerspot Brewing Company, Diamondback Brewing Company and Monument City Brewing Company — including five limited releases only available at the casino.READ MORE: Owner Fights Against Euthanization Of Dogs Pinned In Cat Killing
Brew Brothers will features two “fan caves” with custom audio systems for private group parties.MORE NEWS: Mayor Scott Orders City-Wide Review Of Baltimore's Vacant Properties
Former Orioles outfielder Al Bumbry and former Ravens fullback Vonta Leach will be on hand for opening ceremonies on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., the casino said.