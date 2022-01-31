Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris at a Covid-19 vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, April 29, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will present memorial citations at two fire stations in Baltimore on Monday in honor of three firefighters who died after part of a burning house collapsed on them.

Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo were fatally injured while battling a fire at a vacant house in the 200 block of South Stricker Street. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was critically injured alongside them.

McMaster was treated for his injuries at Shock Trauma and released from the hospital on Jan. 27.

In the wake of the fire, Sadler was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant. The Baltimore City Fire Department announced the promotion in a Facebook post on Jan. 27.

Hogan’s office announced on Sunday that he planned to present the memorial citations at the fire stations where they worked.

Sadler and Lacayo belonged to Engine Company 14, which is located in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.

Butrim was a member of Truck Company 23, which is located in the 1200 block of Bush Street.

Hogan will present the first memorial citation at the fire station on Hollins Street at 3 p.m., according to his staff. He’ll present the second memorial citation at the fire station on Bush Street at 3:30 p.m.

The three firefighters went inside of the vacant house while it was on fire in the early hours of Jan. 24 because they had received a report of people trapped inside of it.

The Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spent days after the deadly fire investigating the events leading up to it. They announced on Friday that it was seeking a person of interest in connection with the fire.

The agency released two images of the person taken from surveillance footage. An initial reward of $20,000 was announced for information leading to the identification of the person.

That reward increased to $100,000 as Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, and Hogan pledged to add thousands of dollars to the money pot.

“The families and the community deserve that closure and we want anybody that has information to come forward,” Scott told WJZ. “This money means that we value the lives of our first responders, of our heroes, that literally gave the ultimate sacrifices for our city.”

In addition to identifying the person of interest, investigators are also looking for any pictures or videos of the fire people may have. Those can be submitted via ATFtips@atf.gov