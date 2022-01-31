BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics lab is one of the best places to work in the country, according to Glassdoor’s “Best Places To Work 2022” roundup.
The lab, based in Laurel, Maryland, ranked number 15 on the list of 100 companies. The laboratory, on its website, says it "provides U.S. government agencies with deep expertise in specialized fields to support national priorities and technology development programs"
The lab says its goal is to "create defining innovations that ensure our nation's preeminence in the 21st century."
Glassdoor, a website where employees can anonymously review the companies they work for, made the list using the millions of reviews on the site.
"APL is full of people who are dedicated to our mission," reads a featured review for the lab. "The leadership team genuinely cares about the staff and it shows. When I started at APL over 13 years ago, I never thought I would stay this long. I've had the opportunity to take on new roles in my time here and my management has been committed to my professional development. Plus the retirement benefit can't be beat!"
The National Institute of Health, based in Bethesda, is the only other Maryland-based employer on the list at number 79.