ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced Monday it has started sending mail-in ballot request forms to registered voters before the June 28 primary.

The forms will begin arriving in the mail later this week, the board said in a news release.

This year, Maryland state law requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters who want a mail-in ballot will be asked to fill out the request form, sign and seal it and return it in the postage paid envelope that accompanies the form. Requests must be received by June 21.

This first phase will be sent to registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters registered with other parties and unaffiliated voters will get forms in a second round after the candidate filing deadline if there’s a primary in their school board district.

Alternatively, voters can request a mail-in ballot online if they have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. To complete an application online, visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot.

Voters may also visit their local board of elections and fill out and return their ballot request form.

Voters who want to vote in person should not fill out and return the form.

