BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found shot Sunday afternoon at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Howard County, authorities said.
Troopers were called about 3:40 p.m. to a crash involving a van on Interstate 95 North near Route 100 in Elkridge, Maryland State Police said.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Roughly 1,700 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Dips To 9%
Once they arrived, troopers saw a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside the van, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The unnamed victim was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries, troopers said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Calm, Cloudy & Cold Monday
There was no initial word about the extent of the victim’s injuries.
No information about a potential motive or suspect, or the location of the shooting, was immediately clear on Monday morning.MORE NEWS: The Black Keys Coming To Merriweather Post Pavilion In July
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-929-0802.