BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man killed early Monday in southwest Baltimore.
The deadly shooting was initially reported about 1:51 a.m. in the unit block of Morris Road, according to preliminary details released by Baltimore Police.
When patrol officers arrived in the area, they found the unnamed victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The deadly shooting came roughly three hours after a separate shooting in southeast Baltimore sent a 31-year-old man to the hospital.
Patrol officers responding to a shooting in the 400 block of North Highland Avenue about 11 p.m. found that victim shot in the knee.
The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.