BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to appear in court on Friday to face charges stemming from a federal indictment.

Mosby, 41, was named in a Jan. 13 indictment charging her with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, which are linked to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

Mosby has maintained her innocence and vowed to clear her name.

“I want the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I have done nothing wrong,” she said a day after she was indicted. “I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage application.”

Attorney A. Scott Bolden, who represents Mosby, has said he and his client will fight the charges, which he described as “bogus” and “politically motivated.”

Bolden said Mosby received financial advice that she was allowed to withdraw money from her retirement account, and he said that she had no knowledge of a federal tax lien against her, both of which lie at the heart of the case.

“I’m telling you she’s not only innocent, but we have professionals who she consulted with, and she qualifies under the statute,” Bolden said previously.

Mosby’s defense is also seeking a quick trial so as to avoid court proceedings having an influence on her reelection plans.

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in federal prison for each perjury count and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

The first appearance hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Mazzone.