BALTIMORE (WJZ) – After an eventful weekend, our weather is finally calming down Monday.

It’s cold and mostly cloudy outside with a forecast high of 36 degrees, though temperatures could push closer to 40 degrees south and east of Washington.

High pressure will build in from the northeast Monday through Wednesday, and a low-pressure system will approach from the west during the rest of the week.

The high pressure is located to our northeast Monday morning, while a weak, low-pressure center drifts across the Tennessee Valley to the Carolinas.

Your First Alert Weather team is monitoring a trough diving southeastward from the Midwest.

There is not much energy associated with this trough, so we expect continued periods of mid- to high-level clouds through Monday.

The arctic mass will continue losing its grip on the Mid-Atlantic region, leading to a warm-up.

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees and winds pushing in from the northeast around 3 to 6 miles per hour.

Our Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and 3- to 6-mph northeast winds. Expect a low near 28 degrees Tuesday evening.

Things warm up on Wednesday as it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. We’ll have a low around 35 degrees Wednesday night.

There is a slight chance for rain about 1 a.m. Thursday.

While we’re looking at a cloudy day on Thursday with a high around 53 degrees, there is a 50% chance for rain, which will increase as the day goes on.