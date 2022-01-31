BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slow warming trend can be expected this week as temperatures trend into the 50s by Thursday ahead of an approaching front.
This front will arrive from the west and southwest Thursday bringing periods of rain and isolated instances of flooding, especially for the higher elevations in western Maryland.
The biggest question as this system develops is determining the timing of cold air. If cold air on the backside of this system arrives while moisture is still in place, it is possible that rain could transition to a period of ice or even snow before the system makes a complete exit.
There is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system and the parent area of low pressure. The track will ultimately determine if we see any form of wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday.
We have not issued a weather alert just yet, but continue to check back as we will be frequently updating the weather forecast.
Temps are expected to crash behind this system. Saturday highs are forecast to be around freezing with single-digit wind chill values in the morning and Saturday night.