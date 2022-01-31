BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were killed and two were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Bel Air, police said.
Maryland State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on the Bel Air bypass on Route 1 near Spring Rock Road. A Toyota SUV was heading north on the bypass when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Honda sedan.
The Toyota reportedly rolled on its side and caught fire used extinguishers to slow the fire. State Troopers, who were the first on the scene, used fire extinguishers to slow the fire, and then pulled out three occupants. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene.
The two remaining occupants of the Toyota were flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Their condition is unknown.
Both occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead on the scene.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.
The bypass is expected to be shut down for several hours. Chopper 13 saw traffic backed up for over a mile behind the crash.