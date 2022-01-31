BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be January, but the Baltimore Orioles are already looking ahead to baseball season with their 2022 promotional schedule.
Individual tickets for regular-season home games go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can get presale access on Thursday by signing up for the Orioles Insider email newsletter at Orioles.com/Newsletter.
The schedule, released Monday, includes a number of days aimed at young fans, including Kids' Opening Day on April 3 and Youth Baseball & Softball Day on May 22. Kids Run the Bases will happen after every home game on a Sunday.
The O’s will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards all season long through a myriad of special promotions and events. Giveaways include anniversary magnets, Jackie Robinson 75th Anniversary Pins, Birdland Hawaiian shirts and much more.
The team said it will also bring back the Birdland Summer Music Series, though a full schedule of performers has not been released.