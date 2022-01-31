BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is reviewing Sunday’s deadly police shooting in Crofton, the agency said Monday.

An unidentified man was fatally shot by police and an officer was seriously injured during a struggle that ensued after Anne Arundel County police were called to deal with a report of family violence at a home in Crofton, authorities said.

The state agency said its investigators are reviewing footage from the body-worn cameras of officers who were present during the incident, saying the footage could be released within the next 14 days or longer if additional delays are necessary.

Neither the man’s name nor those of the officers involved in the shooting were immediately released. Identities are routinely released within 48 hours of such incidents.

Officers were sent to the home on Danville Court about 4 a.m. after a resident called 911, saying she was having a dispute with her adult son, who would not allow her to leave a bedroom, the agency said.

The agency said the 911 caller told dispatchers she was unable to get to the front door and asked that officers go inside the home.

After forcing entry into the home, officers went to an upstairs bedroom where they confronted the caller’s son. The man was ordered to get on the ground but a struggle ensued when police tried to cuff him, the agency said.

At some point during the struggle, one of the officers was injured. The same officer discharged his stun gun at the man, who was unfazed, and then the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the man at least once. The man died at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition with unspecified injuries.

The IID, which handles investigations into deadly incidents involving police, was formed in response to several police reform bills passed by the General Assembly last year.