OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Clean-up efforts continue Monday in Ocean City after over a foot of snow hit the Eastern Shore over the weekend, covering the boardwalk and the oceanfront.
City leaders are calling the storm a “well managed” event.READ MORE: Maryland Medical Helicopter That Crashed In Philadelphia Suburb Rolled After A 'Bang,' According To Preliminary NTSB Report
“This is neat we don’t see it like this,” said Joseph Theobald, Director of Ocean City Emergency Services “I can’t say enough about how everybody worked together, so we’re in good shape.”
Theobald said the town was well prepared ahead of its blizzard warning and state of emergency for much of Saturday, noting public works and state highway crews have been working around the clock clearing the roads.READ MORE: Task Force Credited With Seizing $200K In Drugs, Dozens Of Guns In Cecil County
Officials say many residents and visitors heeded the warnings.
“All in all, our call volume was down and there was nothing serious that took place in the town of Ocean City itself.”
As clean up efforts continue, officials say they expect to get back to normal operations in no time.MORE NEWS: Three Killed In Head-On Crash On Bel Air Bypass, 2 Hospitalized
“By tonight at dark, I would expect Coastal Highway will have all lanes completely open and a whole lot of black pavement, so the warming of the weather today and the next few days are going to help,” Theobald said.