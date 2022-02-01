BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Darron McCoy, the Baltimore Police Department said.
On Jan. 17, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of N. Franklintown Road for a report of gunfire and found McCoy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
McCoy was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.
On Jan. 28, police arrested the boy, who is being charged as an adult. He is currently being held without bail.