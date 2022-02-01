BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for public assistance in finding Helen Portillo, a missing 13-year-old girl.
Portillo, who is five feet and one inch tall and around 130 pounds, was last seen Tuesday on the unit block of Eastbrook Avenue in Baltimore. Police said she was last seen leaving the area in a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
#Missing: 13-year-old Helen Portillo (5’01, 130 lbs) is missing from unit block of Eastbrook., Ave 21224 in Baltimore, MD. Portillo was last seen leaving the location on 2/1/2022 wearing a red shirt, blue jeans & black shoes. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/LfgYm6YY4b
Anyone who sees Portillo or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020