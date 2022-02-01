First Alert WeatherFreezing Fog Could Complicate Your Morning Commute
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore County, Maryland, Missing person, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for public assistance in finding Helen Portillo, a missing 13-year-old girl.

Portillo, who is five feet and one inch tall and around 130 pounds, was last seen Tuesday on the unit block of Eastbrook Avenue in Baltimore. Police said she was last seen leaving the area in a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Portillo or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020

