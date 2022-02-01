BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ed Reed Foundation is hoping to raise $25,000 to support Baltimore City firefighters as they mourn the loss of three of their colleagues and friends.
The organization said it is paying for coach buses to transport firefighters to the memorial service for Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, who died last week after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home, on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.READ MORE: Mask Mandates Lifted Across 3 Counties, Officials Citing Decreasing COVID-19 Metrics
On a page for the campaign, the foundation established by Hall of Fame Ravens safety Ed Reed said firefighters have supported many of the group’s community programs, including the annual fitness day at Booker T. Washington Middle School and Thanksgiving Blessings program.
Courtney Aburn, the foundation’s program and development director, told WJZ a long-time partner who’s been a Baltimore firefighter for more than two decades suggested the bus rentals.READ MORE: Hundreds Attend Viewing For Fallen Baltimore Firefighters Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo
“Our contact expressed how valuable this would be for the firefighters to be able to travel together and not have to worry about driving/parking while mourning,” she wrote in an email.
Money raised during the campaign will go toward providing meals at local firehouses, and the remainder will go to the families of the three fallen firefighters, she said.
Two healthcare companies, Centennial Medical Group and FirstCall Medical Center, have pledged to match public donations of up to $5,000.MORE NEWS: Historic African American Women's Golf Club Honored With Monument For Black History Month
The foundation has already received $7,500 from two anonymous donors, Aburn said.