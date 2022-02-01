BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 1, 2022, as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland.
The governor along with First Lady Yumi Hogan released a video celebrating the Year of the Black Tiger and honoring contributions the Asian American community has made in Maryland.
"2022 is the Year of the Tiger," Hogan said. "Tigers are strong and brave, and it's in that same spirit that we celebrate our thriving Asian American community today."
Over 400,000 Asian Americans live in Maryland, according to figures provided by the governor’s office.
"Words are not enough to describe the incredible courage of the first generation of Asian Americans that came to America," Hogan said. "They never lost hope and worked tirelessly for a brighter future. And, because of that, younger generations will continue to flourish and keep this incredibly community's legacy alive."
This year marks the 4,720th Lunar New Year.