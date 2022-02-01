BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy traffic is expected around the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday while a memorial service is held for three fallen Baltimore firefighters, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.
The service for Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, who died last week after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside the convention center.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Seek Help Finding Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
Transportation officials said there will be several street closures, including ramp closures along I-83 northbound during the funeral procession to to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium, from about 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.READ MORE: Fourth Victim Dies In Head-On Crash On Bel Air Bypass
Heavy traffic is anticipated on the following streets between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.:
- Pratt Street between Sharp and President Streets
- Charles Street between Conway and Pratt Streets
- Sharp Street between Pratt and Conway Streets
- Conway Street between I-395 and Light Street
- President Street between Pratt Street and the Jones Falls Expressway
- Northbound I-83 between President Street and I-695 Beltway (including all entrance ramps)
To accommodate the services, the city will close the following streets:
- Camden Street between Paca and Howard Streets 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- southbound S. Charles Street at Pratt Street starting at 6 a.m.
- northbound S. Charles Street at Conway Street starting at 12:30 p.m.
- westbound Conway Street at Light Street 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- right lane closure of eastbound Conway Street between I-395 to Sharp Street starting at 7 a.m. followed by a full closure of eastbound Conway Street at 12:30 p.m.
Throughout the service, the city will conduct temporary traffic stops in the vicinity of the convention center and the downtown area as needed, the agency said.