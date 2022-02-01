BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people across the region attended a joint viewing Tuesday for two of the three Baltimore firefighters who died in the line of duty last week.

The viewing for Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler and Firefighter Kenny Lacayo took place at the Duda-Ruck funeral home in Dundalk.

The viewings were a continuation of what has been an emotional seven days for the Baltimore fire community.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” says Chief Melissa Hyatt, the Baltimore County Police Chief, who also attended the viewing. “It’s a reminder about the work that first responders do, the work that these heroes did, they will be remembered forever.”

The public got to know Lieutenant Sadler and Firefighter Lacayo as firefighters, but before those roles, they were beloved by the people who knew them first.

“It hurt me when I heard about it,” said retired firefighter William Cook. “You can’t describe it.”

Lt. Sadler was a daughter, sister and aunt. But in recent years she seamlessly settled into her new role as wife to Brandon and step mom to Mikayla.

Her obituary said “She was the definition of fearless and brave” and “she loved big; she hugged hard.”

Firefighter Kenny Lacayo was a son, brother and uncle. He was also a fiancé who will never get to see his bride walk down the aisle.

His obituary said he “was the pinnacle of what a human should be – – a kind, humble, and gentle soul.” – – and if you were having a bad one ” his infectious smile would make your day better in seconds.”

“We’re all grieving obviously but we are all calling each other making sure everybody’s OK,” says Craig Serring, a paramedic with the Baltimore City Fire department.

After Tuesday’s viewing, all three firefighters will have a joint funeral on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Paul Butrim’s viewing will be held after the joint funeral on Thursday, February 3rd. from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, February 4th from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air.