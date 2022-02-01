BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nationwide concern is brewing over a number of bomb threats being made at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Morgan State and Coppin State Universities received threats Tuesday, causing the campuses to be put on lockdown.

More than a dozen HBCUs across the country have been targeted, including Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“It’s very ironic that when Black History Month is starting to come into play all of these things are starting to fall in line,” Coppin State University student Jawaad Williams said.

Morgan State University and Coppin State University received bomb threats Tuesday morning, just a day after six other HBCU’s across the country also received threats.

WJZ was there Monday as investigators searched Bowie State University.

“I think it’s a sad thing that someone would take time out of their day to call in a bomb threat that affects so many people,” Morgan Statue University graduate David Rice said.

All classes were moved online at both campuses and students on campus had to shelter in place.

Morgan State University tweeted about the threat around 6 a.m. The school’s president also sent out a letter confirming police were going building-by-building to clear the threat.

Students tell WJZ they are confused about why this keeps happening.

“I want to know what’s the motive for these attacks and why HBCUs are being specifically targeted,” Morgan State University Student Jamaun Tatum said.

The FBI, the ATF and state and local authorities are investigating the cause of these threats, but are not releasing possible motives yet.

Students want these threats to stop because they are disrupting their education.

“It’s been many alterations to schooling already on the past 2.5 years,” Williams said. “So, the fact it has to be altered even more because of bomb threats, kind of, is unfair.

After Monday’s bomb threats, The HBCU caucus said in a statement they want authorities to find out who is responsible. They also said they will not let terror disrupt or demean the academic excellence of HBCUs.