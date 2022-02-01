BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Indoor mask mandates in Howard, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore Counties were all lifted Tuesday.



Masks are still required in government buildings in the three counties that lifted the mandates Tuesday.



Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman told WJZ Monday hospitalization numbers are now “manageable.” His emergency order extending the mandate last month was put in place because of the surge in hospitalizations.



“We really were in unchartered territory,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said. “The normal hospital volume between the two hospitals, half of it was taken up by COVID patients.”



Harford County, meanwhile, lifted its mask mandate in government buildings Tuesday, citing improving COVID-19 metrics. “Sometimes, I think it’s good. But, then, you don’t know if the person next to you is sick,” Mary Scheidt of Bel Air said.



Harford Co. Executive Barry Glassman urged people to use good judgment and take advantage of vaccines and boosters, proven to be effective in preventing serious disease.



“To get a vaccine. Wear a mask where it is appropriate,” Glassman said. “I think to manage your personal risk is the best advice we can give our citizens.”

About “10 to 12” Harford County employees are out with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from about 60 at the peak of Omicron, according to Glassman.



Baltimore City’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect, as does the statewide mandate in Maryland’s public schools