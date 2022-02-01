LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A school resource officer at Lansdowne High School was injured during the arrest of a student Tuesday, the school said.
Baltimore County police initiated the arrest during dismissal around 2:10 p.m. in connection with an incident that didn’t happen at the school, according to a letter to parents from Principal Allison Seymour.
The school resource officer injured during the arrest was treated at the scene. Police did not disclose the extent of the officer’s injury.
Baltimore County Police told WJZ the student was a juvenile. No details on any criminal charges were disclosed.