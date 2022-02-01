BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pikesville man died after he was shot Monday night in Westminster, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to the 100 block of S. Center Street in Westminster for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, identified as 26-year-old Kevin King, lying outside against a building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators do not have any suspect description at this time, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001. Callers may remain anonymous.