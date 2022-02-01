BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of firefighters from across the country are arriving in Baltimore Tuesday night. They plan on attending Wednesday’s joint funeral for three Baltimore firefighters killed in the line of duty last week.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died Monday, Jan. 24 after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.

A welcoming ceremony was held Tuesday night for the visiting firefighters at the Baltimore Firefighters Union Hall in south Baltimore. There, they’ll be treated to a welcome dinner and given instructions for the coming ceremony.

WJZ has learned anywhere from 15-20,000 firefighters will be in attendance at the ceremony. At least 2,000 firefighters are reportedlycoming from New York City alone.

Those present told WJZ it is an honor and a privilege to be there, and they know that if they ever lost their life in the line of duty, Baltimore City firefighters would be flying across the country for them as well.

“It’s really common that when a brother and sisters down, they come from everywhere, not just the state that it happened but from everywhere,” said Tony, a firefighter who had just landed from Naples, Florida said. “I mean, Quebec, Los Angeles, Florida, you name it. And you know what it means for the family to see the support of people from all over, when they see the patch on your arm that you’re from another state. It like, it gives him closure.”

“Tony and I don’t know anybody in there,” said Tony’s friend, referring to the Union Hall. “But none of us are strangers.”

The memorial service will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. From the convention center, the late firefighters’ bodies will be escorted to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium.

A wake will be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

If you would like to help the families of these fallen heroes, the Baltimore City Fire Foundation is accepting donations on their behalf.

The foundation routinely raises money for the families and survivors of firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.