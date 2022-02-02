BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people are facing second-degree burglary charges for stealing an ATM in Baltimore County earlier this week.

An Exxon station in the 6200 block of North Charles Street in Baltimore County is the latest victim of the slew of atm thefts in our area.

A portion of the store is boarded up from the incident.

“These thieves out here are causing havoc and it’s very stressful for people,” Asha Borns of Baltimore County said.

Baltimore County Police said four people drove a stolen van into the gas station while it was closed on Monday. They took the atm and tried to get away, but police in the area caught them.

“Our detectives have been working diligently along with specialized units to apprehend these individuals and we were able to get them,” Detective Trae Corbin said.

The suspects charged are Jaquawon Matthews, 24, Jermaine Matthews, 26, Michael Owens, 26 and Keshawna Williams, 21.

Detectives said they’re investigating to see if these suspects are connected to other crimes. They will continue to patrol areas to prevent more ATMs from being targeted.

People who live in the area are hoping more arrests come soon.

“It provokes a little bit of security because at least they’re out here trying to catch them instead of saying it’s a lost cause,” Borns said.

