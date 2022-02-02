BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the world’s best-known (and tiniest) forecasters predicts that winter isn’t done with us just yet.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog who hails from rural Pennsylvania, saw his shadow Wednesday morning during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message—winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said, as CBS Philly reports.

Legend has it that when Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter are in store for us. But if he doesn’t, it’s a signal that we’re due for an early spring.

But even though Phil and his predecessors have been making weather predictions since 1887, the groundhog’s annual forecast is far from a sure thing.

In fact, his performance has been spotty in recent years.

Over the past 10 years, Phil’s instincts have only been correct 40% of the time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So, what does that mean for us here in Maryland? Not much. As always, we’ll continue to monitor the weather to keep your family safe and informed.

