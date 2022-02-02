BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial is being held Wednesday for three Baltimore City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice when they died in the line of duty last week.

Mourners and colleagues are gathering at the Baltimore Convention Center to pay their final respects to Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter Kenny Lacayo, a trio of firefighters killed in a Jan. 24 building collapse.

The memorial service will be held at the convention center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. From the convention center, the late firefighters’ bodies will be escorted to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium.

Below we’re compiling live updates from the service:

10:54 a.m. Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford addresses the tragedy in his department.

“To lose one member of BCFD is a terrible tragedy, but to lose three is almost unbearable” – BCFD Chief Niles Ford — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) February 2, 2022

Fire Chief Niles Ford: “They have lived a committed life of service. They loved people, and they served humanity. Their lives were not in vain.” — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) February 2, 2022

Ford thanked firefighters from outside the city for coming in to work on Wednesday, allowing the entire department to grieve.

“When this initially happened, my goal with our assistant chiefs was to try to make sure that everyone who was working that day had an opportunity to come here and grieve in unity, and celebrate the lives of these three heroes in unity,” he said. “And I just want to thank all those individuals who came, all the firefighters all the fire chiefs, all the elected officials who made it possible.”

10:45 a.m. Mayor Brandon Scott delivers remarks

Mayor Brandon Scott: “Each of them has made the ultimate sacrifice for us. We all owe them our deepest sense of gratitude, honor, and respect. Not just today and not just tomorrow, but forever.” — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) February 2, 2022

The mayor said he hopes the love and gratitude shown by the City of Baltimore, and from firefighters and leaders around the country, has given the families and loved ones of Butrim, Sadlery and Lacayo solace and peace.

He addressed the members of the Baltimore City Fire Department in attendance: “My heart is with you as you mourn the loss of brothers and your sister. And I thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for what you do, day in day out, to preserve and save lives in Baltimore.”

The city the mourning the loss of three “of the bravest among us,” he said — “those who everyday decide to get up and not just face the danger, but run headfirst into danger to save strangers. It takes a special kind of person.”

He quoted the Bible verse John: Chapter 15, Verse 13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

10:42 a.m.

PHOTOS: These are just some of the **THOUSANDS*** of FFs in #Baltimore City for today’s funeral. Washington

Rhode Island

Ohio

North Carolina …we’ve met others as far away as France & Canada They tell me THIS IS WHAT THEY DO you show up for fellow firefighters @wjz pic.twitter.com/uJ01CmeY0V — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) February 2, 2022

10:38 a.m. Gov. Larry Hogan is delivering remarks.

Gov. Larry Hogan: “When we learned that we’d lost them, it shook us to the core. The loss of a firefighter or first responder in the line of duty is always heartbreaking. To lose three is an unimaginable tragedy.” — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) February 2, 2022

The governor quoted the Bible verse Isaiah: Chapter 6, Verse 8: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.”

On the morning of Jan. 24, he said, Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo did what they were trained to do and what they loved to do.

“On that tragic and fateful day, they said, ‘Send me,'” Hogan said.

He asked all Marylanders “to find a way to say thank you to those who run toward the danger as others run from it.”

10:17 a.m.

Happening right now, the caskets of all three fallen heroes – Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler and firefighter Kenny Lacayo – are being escorted in. The funeral is being streamed live…https://t.co/4wXuhSmXVK@wjz pic.twitter.com/dD90oIoGAM — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) February 2, 2022

9:53 a.m.

The doors to the Baltimore Convention Center have been temporarily closed as family members of the fallen are escorted in. Among the people who are waiting to enter right now are members of the @FDNY @wjz pic.twitter.com/7B4fWsJHA8 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) February 2, 2022

9:40 a.m. Speaking before Wednesday’s memorial service, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the city has support from around the world as the fire department mourns the loss of three friends and colleagues.

Ford said people from as far away as Canada and California have come to Baltimore, and he’s received texts from people in England and Asian countries.

The mayor said President Joe Biden called to offer his support.

Both Scott and Ford said today is about honoring Butrim, Sadley and Lacayo after they made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today is really about them, and their families, and lifting them up and supporting them, giving them the hero send-off that they deserve, and giving them the respect that they deserve,” said Scott.

“Today is the day that we pay homage to the sacrifice of the lives of these heroes and and this shero, for all they did for the city, for all they’ve done with their family, for the kind of people they just are,” said Ford.