TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Severn man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Dundalk man in 2019, the State’s Attorney for Baltimore County said Wednesday.

Albert Muldrow, 34, was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Martino Duffin Jr. in March 2019.

Family members contacted Baltimore County police around 6 p.m. in March 2019 to have officers check on the welfare of Duffin at the 100 block of Kinship Road, saying they had not heard from him in days and were unable to reach him by phone.

Officers found Duffin’s body in his apartment. He appeared to have been shot twice in the head, and had been dead in the apartment for around two days, police said.

Using surveillance footage, police developed Muldrow as a suspect. He reportedly confessed to being in Duffin’s apartment and to stealing from him.

Muldrow has an extensive prior criminal record. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for a 2007 manslaughter, and was convicted of second degree rape in 1999 as a delinquent.

Judge Sherrie Bailey said Wednesday there were “no words” to express about the loss to the family of Duffin or the brutality of the murder by Muldrow, officials said. She sentenced Muldrow to Life without the Possibility of Parole and a consecutive sentence of 20 years for the other offense.