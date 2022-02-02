BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is an alert day due to freezing fog developing around the area this morning.
This means you could be dealing with reduced visibility and icy patches as you make your way to work and get the kids off to school this morning.
Temperatures outside are in the mid 20s to low 30s, with visibility reduced to one mile in certain spots.
We'll make progress by around 10:00 a.m., when temperatures get above freezing
The rest of our day will feature partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
We’ll stay dry today but that changes overnight when heavy rain arrives, meaning a soggy commute to work on deck for tomorrow.
Friday is another WJZ Alert Day because of rain potentially changing to ice as temperatures fall through the day.
