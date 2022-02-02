BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As expected, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has expired Wednesday morning’s Alert Day now that temperatures are warming and freezing fog is no longer a factor.

There were reports of patchy ice on the roads, particularly north and west of Baltimore.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies, surpassing Tuesday’s low 40s.

We’ll stay dry during the day, but showers arrive after midnight.

Wet weather may be off and on at times but it will linger through Thursday with a period of steady, soaking rain arriving Thursday night ahead of a cold front.

Friday is an Alert Day because of the potential for slick spots during the afternoon and evening.

The front will push across Maryland during the day with frigid air arriving in its wake.

Uncertainty remains about how much cold air will arrive before the precipitation ends.

Some models show the Baltimore Metro seeing the changeover from rain to a wintry mix, but so far it seems that areas north and west have the best chance to see freezing rain.

This is something we’ll be watching because that could make for an icy Friday evening commute.