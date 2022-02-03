BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in West Baltimore that injured a 32-year-old woman, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter alert, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Everything Hershey Makes Is Going To Get More Expensive
Upon arrival, officers found the 32-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.READ MORE: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477.MORE NEWS: Trio Arrested In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.