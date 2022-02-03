BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Vienna man has been charged in last week’s double murder in Cambridge, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
Charles William Jones III, a.k.a. Trey, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of Cleon Mullings, 36, of Oxford, and Kelvin Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge.
Mullings and Wiggins were found dead and suffering from blunt force trauma inside a building on Park Lane in Cambridge shortly before midnight on Jan. 25, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as homicides.
Police said investigators had evidence and received information that lead them to Jones as a suspect, and they believe he and the two victims knew each other.
Jones was arrested at his residence on Wednesday afternoon. Police said they saw burning items in backyard.
He is currently being held without bond.