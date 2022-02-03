WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — An indoor mask mandate for most Carroll County government buildings will be lifted on Monday.
Carroll County commissioners voted Thursday to ditch the mask requirement for most county buildings, excluding certain situations where social distancing is not possible, county staff said.
A capacity requirement remains in place for certain public meetings of boards and commissioners, and masks must be worn if those meetings exceed capacity.
Commissioners voted Dec. 30 to institute the mask requirement after the board voted against a measure imposing a county-wide mask mandate.
County staff said commissioners support employees’ and visitors’ personal decisions and encouraged them to do what makes them comfortable.
"I am relieved that COVID numbers continue to decreased in the state and the county and believe it is time to return mask wearing decisions to the individual," Commissioner Ed Rothstein said.
The mask requirement is set to be lifted on Feb. 7.