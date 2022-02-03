BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta is down in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, and he did something most Marylanders swear they won’t do outside state lines: order the crab cake.

DeCosta, checking in with a video posted to the Ravens’ Twitter account, said he and the team’s scouts went out for dinner Wednesday night at a seafood restaurant.

Following the meal, DeCosta offered this breakdown “The crab cakes in Mobile? Pretty good. The crab cakes back home? First round talent.”

"The crab cakes back home – first round talent." 🤣 EDC with some gems on offensive linemen (and the food) in Mobile pic.twitter.com/Fh9RU3gVXQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 3, 2022

It’s not immediately clear if the team’s talent evaluators measured the crab cakes from Alabama and Maryland against each other grinded hours of tape on the seafood industries of the respective states.

Either way, Eric’s wife Lacie knows the deal.

Oh boy, Eric!!!! You only eat crab cakes in MD. Sheeesh. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/XdZVZa1GGG — Lacie DeCosta (@DeCostaLacie) February 3, 2022

DeCosta also weighed in on three offensive linemen participating in the annual showcase of NFL Draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility.

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, a 6-foot-9 native of Australia, is an “imposing guy” who’s a “strong run blocker” and “powerful pass blocker,” he said. DeCosta expects he’ll drafted by the end of the 3rd round.

He also gave props to two players from Central Michigan, right tackle Luke Goedeke (“physical, mean, aggressive and smart”) and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (“outstanding feet, very agile”).

The last player he highlighted was Cole Strange, a center from Chattanooga.

“Good base. He’s smart, agile, stays on his feet,” DeCosta said. “He can anchor, and he’s physical.”

We’ll see in April if Baltimore takes any of these players in the draft, where the team will have nine picks in the first four rounds.

The Ravens’ GM is slated to hold his end-of-the-season press conference on Friday.