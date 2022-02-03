BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Thursday issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declaration from Friday evening through Sunday morning, when the wind chill will reach the teens.
“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations,” said Dzirasa. “Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”READ MORE: Checking In From Senior Bowl, Ravens GM DeCosta Says Alabama's Crab Cakes Are Good, But Not 'First Round Talent' Like Maryland's
The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” on Friday because of the potential for icy roads. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday for Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties, and parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, where there’s a possibility of freezing rain or slick spots freezing over.
The city issues Code Blue alerts when temperatures, including the wind chill, are expected to hit 13 degrees or lower, or conditions threaten vulnerable populations. There have been four cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore this winter, according to the health department.READ MORE: Trio Arrested In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
From Nov. 21 to March 15, the city’s cold weather season, municipal agencies will distribute meals to at-risk seniors, help residents apply for energy assistance and aid with weatherizing homes.
The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services also works to expand capacity at shelters.MORE NEWS: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
On Code Blue days, health officials advise residents to do the following:
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear a hat and/or scarf outside
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol
- Walk slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them to prevent falls
- Check on children, the elderly and chronically ill
- Provide appropriate shelter for pets