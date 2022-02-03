BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kaishawn Johnson, 19, of Washington D.C. now sits behind bars for more than 90 car break-ins in Howard County, the state’s attorney’s office said Thursday.

“That’s like insane,” said Brynn Ordovensky of Howard County.

The crimes happened between August and November last year, according to a 133-count indictment.

Investigators allege Johnson would drive up from D.C. and break into cars in several neighborhoods around Howard County.

“It’s definitely shocking,” said Anne Tsai of Howard County.

In some cases, police said Johnson would break into homes and grab car keys before driving off with a vehicle.

“In that same evening, taking a stolen vehicle driving to a different neighborhood then breaking into other cars to steal property,” said Sherry Llewellyn of Howard County Police.

Detectives say their three-month-long investigation came to an end after they linked Johnson to 45 different cases

“We noticed there were some similarities in other cases that we were having, so when we started to put those together we started to realize we’re probably looking at the same suspect,” Llewelyn said.

johnson – now indicted on 133 counts including motor vehicle theft, burglary, and car break-ins.

“I can’t believe it, especially in this area,” said Brynn Ordovensky.

His arrest is giving neighbors in this community shocked by the alarming crime spree some relief.

“I feel much safer,” said Ordovensky

Johnson is being held without bond and is set to go before the judge next month.