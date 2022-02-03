BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered today to bid a final farewell to firefighter Lt. Paul Butrim.

Butrim was one of three firefighters who was killed when part of a burning house collapsed on Jan. 24. Lt. Kelsey Sadler and paramedic Kenny Lacayo also died from their injuries.

A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was injured when the debris fell but has since been released from the hospital.

The world watched as Baltimore mourned the loss of the three firefighters and celebrated their lives at a joint memorial service.

But today, a private and solemn viewing was held for Butrim at Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air.

Butrim’s fellow firefighters said although he was their officer, he stood by their sides and was someone whom everyone could turn to. His death has left a big hole in their hearts.

“Butrim had ties to Harford County,” Patti Parker said. “He worked with our Joppa Magnolia Fire Department for several years and he lived in Harford County for some years.

He even played on Joppa’s softball league for some years, according to Josh Fannon.

Fannon said he jokingly referred to Butrim as “Butt Rim.”

“He got a kick out of that which became his name for a while which evolved into ‘Butt Sauce’ then finally just ‘sauce.’” Fannon said. “I still refer to him as ‘Sauce’ to this day.”

During his final years at the Baltimore City Fire Department, Butrim worked for Truck Company 23, which is based in Pigtown.

His fellow firefighters said in a statement to WJZ that “anyone who worked with Lt Butrim felt comfort in knowing they would be taken care of, whether on the fireground, in the office or in their personal lives.”

Truck Company 23 now proudly bears Butrim’s name.

There will be another public viewing for Butrim in Bel Air from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. His firefighter colleagues from Pigtown say they’ll be by his side. During that time, other city firefighters will be covering their shifts at the station.