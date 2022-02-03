BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old from Florida was killed Wednesday in a crash with an MTA Light Rail train in Linthicum, authorities said.
The deadly crash was reported about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday near Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.READ MORE: Trio Arrested In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
Police said the teen’s Honda Accord was heading east on Maple Road while the train was approaching the intersection from the north when the collision happened.
The Honda did not stop at the rail crossing, even though the gates were lowering, the signals were flashing and the train’s horn was blaring, police said.READ MORE: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
The Light Rail train struck the passenger side of the Honda, killing the driver, who was identified as a 17-year-old from Kissimmee, Florida.
No one was on the train besides the conductor, who was not hurt in the crash.MORE NEWS: Perez Taps Former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed As Running Mate
Based on preliminary details, police believe the cause of the crash was the driver’s failure to obey traffic control devices.