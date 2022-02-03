CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Usually a notification from the doorbell camera means the postman or another visitor is on your doorstep, but a Charles County man found a fierce, feathery surprise Wednesday.
A bald eagle activated the doorbell camera of Matthew Daughhetee after it perched on a chair on his porch Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. When Daughhetee got home later, the magnificent and huge bird was still there.
The bird reportedly couldn't fly more than a few feet, and DNR was contacted. Wildlife and Heritage Response workers found the eagle perched on Daughhetee's fence, and were able to give it a brief exam.
The eagle was then captured and transported to TriState Bird Rescue for more treatment.