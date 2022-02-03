BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old high school student and a football standout was killed Wednesday in a crash with an MTA Light Rail train in Linthicum, authorities said.

The deadly crash was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday near Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police said Lamar Patterson, a student at St. Frances Academy, was heading east on Maple Road in a Honda Accord while the train was approaching the intersection from the north when the collision happened.

The Honda did not stop at the rail crossing, even though the gates were lowering, the signals were flashing and the train’s horn was blaring, police said.

The Light Rail train struck the passenger side of the Honda, killing Patterson, who is from Kissimmee, Florida. He was reportedly on his way to school at the time.

No one was on the train besides the conductor, who was not hurt in the crash.

Footage reviewed by investigators showed the rail crossing’s arms were not down at the time of the collision, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Patterson, a three-star recruit, had a slew of D1 offers. Coach Michael Locksley of the University of Maryland tweeted Patterson was “a bright and talented young man with so much life ahead of him.”