BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized early Thursday after he was shot multiple times in Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Potee Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. in response to a reported shooting, Baltimore Police said.
Upon arrival, officers for the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives were unable to immediately determine where in the city the 29-year-old man was shot, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.