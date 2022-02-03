BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man died Thursday after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.
The deadly shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Bradford Street, according to Baltimore Police.READ MORE: Checking In From Senior Bowl, Ravens GM DeCosta Says Alabama's Crab Cakes Are Good, But Not 'First Round Talent' Like Maryland's
When officers arrived, they found the victim seated inside a car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.READ MORE: Trio Arrested In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.