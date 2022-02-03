CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man died Thursday after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.

The deadly shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Bradford Street, according to Baltimore Police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim seated inside a car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

