BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Weather is never boring” and Baltimore is about to see proof of that.

Between now and tomorrow morning the city will see rain—occasionally heavy rain and maybe even flooding.

#mdwx #FirstAlertWeather NorthWest could be the problem tomorrow. But right now we may be tonight back the overall rain before the cold to a little over a half an inch. (Still plenty wet.) And we may be pushing the chance of more widespread icing more to the West Update at 11. pic.twitter.com/UokKsb8k6D — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 4, 2022

Temperatures will rise overnight into the mid-50s in some locations. Baltimoreans could experience cold air rushes in their neighborhoods and mixed precipitation. There may even be some freezing rain.

And when skies clear on Friday afternoon and the big cold settles in, Baltimore residents could see standing water freeze.

So, whoever coined the phrase “weather is never boring” got it right.

As far as rain, Baltimore could see more than an inch of it in some areas. That rain could create ponds or flooding on roads throughout the city.

But the potential for frozen precipitation will affect the area from the northwest side of the Beltway out and up toward Fredrick and Carroll Counties—but not exclusively.

People across Maryland will need to be weather-aware through the first half of tomorrow, especially since it is possible that some freezing rain could migrate a bit more south and east.

#mdwx #FirstAlertWeather Here are possible issues with that arrival of very cold air that I just Tweeted you about. pic.twitter.com/Oq1qlDw9SS — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 3, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

By tomorrow night, it will be downright cold.