BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pasadena man has died after he was shot on I-95 Sunday, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers were called at about 3:40 p.m. to a crash involving a van on Interstate 95 North near Route 100 in Elkridge, Maryland State Police said.
Once they arrived, troopers saw a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside the van, they found Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead Thursday.
Investigators believe Marks was shot through the open window on the driver’s side of the van he was driving. No bullet holes were found on the outside of the van.
Marks was the only occupant of the van, police said. No suspects have been determined and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 410-929-0802. Callers may remain confidential.