BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody in a stabbing Thursday morning in Lansdowne that sent another person to the hospital, police said.
The stabbing was reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road, less than a half-mile from Lansdowne High School, Baltimore County Police said.
Once officers arrived, they found an unidentified person who had been stabbed, police said. The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim’s condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the incident involved two people and did not happen on school property.
There’s no word yet on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.