BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Maryland men are under arrest in connection with a fight that escalated into a shooting last month in Fells Point, Baltimore Police said.
The trio was arrested Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 15 on Thames Street near South Broadway, police said.
Officers called to a reported shooting that morning found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside a business, and that the suspects opened fire at the victim from a sport-utility vehicle after leaving the business.
Detectives later identified the suspects as Nathan Presbury, 25, of Belcamp; Luciano Bruno, 26, of Cecilton; and Ronald Maranto, 31, of Perryville, police said.
All three are being held without bail while awaiting trial on charges ranging from attempted murder to conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.