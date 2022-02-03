BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who posed as a police officer and tried to coax a female driver into performing sexual favors, authorities said.

The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. Thursday on Fort Smallwood Road near Kembo Road, the victim told police. She said she was pulled over by a man in a security uniform who was driving a Ford SUV with emergency lights.

The man told the driver to get out of her vehicle, saying he suspected she was driving while under the influence, the victim told police.

“The male then conducted a full ‘pat down’ of the female’s body,” police said.

The woman said when she demanded that a female officer be called to the scene, the man told her that “everything would be ‘forgotten’ if she accompanied him to his vehicle and performed a sexual act.”

At that point, the woman got back into her car and drove away, police said.

The victim described the man who pulled her over as being roughly 25 years old, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with black hair, police said.

Investigators noted that her description of the man’s appearance was inconsistent with what officers assigned to local agencies wear.

Additionally, the woman told police that the man’s duty belt did not resemble the gear officers typically wear and that he did not have a portable radio or body-worn camera.

Plus, the lights on the man’s vehicle were not flashing, police said.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone who is suspicious or skeptical of a vehicle that is signaling them to pull over—particularly an unmarked vehicle—to call 911 and then drive to a populated area or police station.

If the 911 dispatcher determines the stop is valid, then they will instruct that person on how to proceed, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to call police at 410-222-6145. To stay anonymous, call 410-222-4700.